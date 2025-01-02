Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MARLA STORM
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
SHARES VESTED
SHARES SOLD
Aggregated volume
40,948
12,166
Aggregated price
£NIL
£0.633
Aggregated total
£NIL
£7,701.078
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-30
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MICHAEL RASMUSON
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
SHARES VESTED
SHARES SOLD
Aggregated volume
68,246
20,276
Aggregated price
£NIL
£0.633
Aggregated total
£NIL
£12,834.708
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-30
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE