Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
30.12.24
11:05 Uhr
0,759 Euro
-0,019
-2,38 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8160,85616:41
0,8280,84416:41
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 16:00 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARLA STORM

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

40,948 shares vested

£0.633

12,166 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

SHARES VESTED

SHARES SOLD

Aggregated volume

40,948

12,166

Aggregated price

£NIL

£0.633

Aggregated total

£NIL

£7,701.078

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL RASMUSON

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC DISCRETIONARY SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

68,246 shares vested

£0.633

20,276 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

SHARES VESTED

SHARES SOLD

Aggregated volume

68,246

20,276

Aggregated price

£NIL

£0.633

Aggregated total

£NIL

£12,834.708

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


© 2025 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.