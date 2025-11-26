Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Long Term Plan delayed vesting

Awards granted under the 2013 Wood Long Term Plan (as amended on 4 March 2020) (the " 2013 LTP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR"s) of the Company (the " 2021 Awards" and the " 2022 Awards"), vested on 24 November 2025, resulting in awards of notional interests in Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" Discretionary Shares") being released and transferred to those persons for nil consideration in accordance with the rules of the 2013 LTP.

The Company will transfer to the persons set out in the table below, Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each (" Ordinary Shares") equivalent to the number of Discretionary Shares in their respective discretionary awards, less a number of shares equivalent in value to payroll tax deductions due on the vesting of those awards.

A summary of the transactions is set out below:





Name of PDMR



Number of Discretionary Shares vesting under the 2021 Awards Number of Discretionary Shares vesting under the 2022 Awards



Reduction in number of Discretionary Shares awarded to cover taxes and duties



Number of Ordinary Shares to be transferred to PDMR Catherine Liebnitz - 20,000 10,000 10,000 John Habgood - 10,000 4,700 5,300 Stephen Nicol 15,000 7,500 7,500

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me CATHERINE LIEBNITZ 2 Reaso n for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion Receipt, for nil consideration, of 10,000 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes c) Price(s ) an d volum e (s) (Discretionary Award Shares received) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 10,000 shares d) Aggr e g ate d i n formation Aggregated volume NOT APPLICABLE Aggregated p r i c e Aggregated total e ) D a te of the tr a ns ac tion 2025-11-24 f) Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me JOHN HABGOOD 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketpa rticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion Receipt, for nil consideration, of 5,300 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes c) Price(s ) an d volum e (s) (Discretionary Award Shares received) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 5,300 shares d) Aggr e g ate d i n formation Aggregated volume NOT APPLICABLE Aggregated p r i c e Aggregated total e ) D a te of the tr a ns ac tion 2025-11-24 f) Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedf or(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion Receipt, for nil consideration, of 5,300 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2021 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes c) Price(s ) an d volum e (s) (Discretionary Award Shares received) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 7,500 shares d) Aggr e g ate d i n formation Aggregated volume NOT APPLICABLE Aggregated p r i c e Aggregated total e ) D a te of the tr a ns ac tion 2025-11-24 f) Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

26 November 2025