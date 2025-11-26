Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Long Term Plan delayed vesting
Awards granted under the 2013 Wood Long Term Plan (as amended on 4 March 2020) (the " 2013 LTP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR"s) of the Company (the " 2021 Awards" and the " 2022 Awards"), vested on 24 November 2025, resulting in awards of notional interests in Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company (" Discretionary Shares") being released and transferred to those persons for nil consideration in accordance with the rules of the 2013 LTP.
The Company will transfer to the persons set out in the table below, Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each (" Ordinary Shares") equivalent to the number of Discretionary Shares in their respective discretionary awards, less a number of shares equivalent in value to payroll tax deductions due on the vesting of those awards.
A summary of the transactions is set out below:
Number of Discretionary Shares vesting under the 2022 Awards
Catherine Liebnitz
-
20,000
10,000
10,000
John Habgood
-
10,000
4,700
5,300
Stephen Nicol
15,000
7,500
7,500
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
CATHERINE LIEBNITZ
2
Reaso n for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Receipt, for nil consideration, of 10,000 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
(Discretionary Award Shares received)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
Aggregated volume
NOT APPLICABLE
Aggregated p r i c e
Aggregated total
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2025-11-24
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
JOHN HABGOOD
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketpa rticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Receipt, for nil consideration, of 5,300 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2022 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
(Discretionary Award Shares received)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
Aggregated volume
NOT APPLICABLE
Aggregated p r i c e
Aggregated total
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2025-11-24
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedf or(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Receipt, for nil consideration, of 5,300 Ordinary shares on the vesting of the 2021 Awards under the 2013 LTP, after deduction of sufficient Discretionary Shares to cover taxes
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
(Discretionary Award Shares received)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
Aggregated volume
NOT APPLICABLE
Aggregated p r i c e
Aggregated total
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2025-11-24
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
26 November 2025