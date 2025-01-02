EquiLend: DataLend: 2024 Securities Lending Revenue Down 10% YoY to $9.64 Billion

Lending revenue dips against backdrop of record-high indices

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global securities finance industry generated $9.64 billion in revenue for lenders in 2024, according to DataLend, the market data service of fintech EquiLend. The figure represents a 10.3% decrease from the $10.74 billion generated in 2023.

Global broker-to-broker activity, where broker-dealers lend and borrow securities from each other, totaled an additional $2.57 billion in revenue for 2024, a 9.9% decrease from 2023.

Equity lending revenues fell 13% globally, with North America revenue declining 15% and EMEA revenue dropping 24%. In North America, the cause for the revenue decline was a 19% decrease in average fees, while in EMEA, fees and balances decreased 16% and 11%, respectively. Equity lending revenues in APAC were largely flat year-over-year.

Global sovereign debt revenue increased by 8% over 2023, with U.S. treasuries making up the lion's share of the gains. Treasuries were up 16% year-over-year, driven by a 14% growth in balances.

In corporate debt lending, global revenue declined by 21% as a regression from a record 2023 continued. Fees were the main culprit, with a steep 29% decrease driving the year-over-year decline in revenue.

The top five earning securities in 2024 were Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI US), Lucid Group (LCID US), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND US), Tempus AI Inc. (TEM US) and Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT US). The five securities in total generated $644 million for lenders over the course of 2024, a significant dip from the $1.11 billion generated by 2023's top five earners.

