MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. has recalled about 39,000 units of select John Deere mowers from Illinois-based Deere & Co. with Kawasaki enginess, citing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. About 2,600 units sold in Canada were also impacted.The recall involves John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R with Kawasaki engines. The mowers are green and yellow with the name of 'John Deere'.The engines were manufactured domestically by Maryville, Missouri-based Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., affiliated to Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.The mowers by Deere & Co. were sold at authorized John Deere dealers across the United States from October 2018 through September 2024 for between $8,000 and $11,500.According to the agency, the voltage regulator in the mower's engine can fail during use or while the product is being stored. This could cause the engine to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.The recall was initiated after Kawasaki received five reports of fires and 26 reports of melting and/or smoking. However, no injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled mowers.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. Both Kawasaki and John Deere are informing all known purchasers directly.In recent recalls, Kawasaki Motors in June had called back about 68,500 engines used in various branded lawn and garden equipment, including John Deere brand, due to fire and burn hazards.Further, in late September, Deere & Co. recalled about 147,900 units of Compact Utility Tractors citing risk of crash. In addition, about 16,800 units were sold in Canada.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX