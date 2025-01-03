WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Co. (DXC), an IT services and consulting company, Friday announced the appointment of Brad Novak as Chief Information Officer.Novak has joined the company's leadership team and will focus on using AI across operations. He will report to Chief Administrative Officer James Walker.Novak, a technologist, holds over 30 years experience in financial services, specializing in application development, infrastructure, and service management. He has worked at major global financial firms, including Barclays.Thursday, DXC had closed 1.15% less at $19.75 on the Nasdaq. In the extended trading, DXC was up 0.71% at $19.89.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX