BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, said on Friday that its business, Raytheon, has bagged a $946 million contract to supply Romania with additional Patriot air and missile defense systems. The contract includes fire units consisting of radars, control stations, and missiles.Raytheon will continue to partner with local Romanian defense companies as part of its Patriot global supply chain network.Patriot is a ground-based air and missile defense capability to defend against advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX