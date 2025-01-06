WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) and Volkswagen Group China have entered into a memorandum of understanding for strategic collaboration on super-fast charging networks in China.Under this memorandum, the two companies will jointly build one of the largest super-fast charging networks in the country. This strategic collaboration will make more than 20,000 charging piles, spanning 420 cities, available to customers of both XPENG and Volkswagen Group China.The partnership also explores the possibility of co-branded super-fast charging stations in the future, aimed at accelerating the expansion of the charging network and improving operational efficiency.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX