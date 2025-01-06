Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
06.01.25
08:00 Uhr
18,560 Euro
+0,140
+0,76 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,42018,56008:23
18,42018,56008:23
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2025 07:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail strengthens its technological and industrial capabilities with the acquisition of Leukos

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 6 January 2025

Exail announces the acquisition of Leukos, a company specializing in lasers, including supercontinuum lasers. Exail has been operating in the photonics sector for many years within the Advanced Technologies segment, which supports its main segement, Navigation & Maritime Robotics.

Leukos is a French company employing around twenty employees. It generates an annual revenue of approximately 3 million euros, with an EBITDA margin close to that of the Exail group. The company has specialized for several years in the development of high-tech products, such as pulsed micro-lasers, supercontinuum laser sources, and ultrashort lasers in the mid-infrared.

This acquisition, financed by the company's available cash, is the first made by Exail since the merger between ECA and iXblue. Although modest in size, this operation paves the way for significant technological and commercial synergies for the group by combining Leukos' expertise with its own in special fibers and integrated optical systems. The teams of both companies are already familiar with each other, facilitating an efficient integration.

Exail's Advanced Technologies segment develops the most advanced photonic and quantum components (special optical fibers, optical modulators, quantum measurement instruments) and products using the most advanced technologies (embedded communication equipment, simulators, decision-making autonomy). These components and products are sold directly to third parties or integrated into the Navigation & Maritime Robotics segment's systems.

With this operation, Exail affirms its ambition to establish itself as one of the most innovative mid-sized companies in France. The company ranks among the top ten patent filers with the INPI among mid-sized companies and continues to invest in research and development to offer high value-added products to its customers, both in the defense and civil sectors.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGprlcpvYmbKmmmaYcdunGGYmJmXx2OVbpeVmZdva5qWaG5pm2aSmJ2aZnFqmGtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89369-cp_exail-technologies_acquisition-leukos_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.