EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail strengthens its technological and industrial capabilities with the acquisition of Leukos

Press release

Paris, 6 January 2025

Exail announces the acquisition of Leukos, a company specializing in lasers, including supercontinuum lasers. Exail has been operating in the photonics sector for many years within the Advanced Technologies segment, which supports its main segement, Navigation & Maritime Robotics.

Leukos is a French company employing around twenty employees. It generates an annual revenue of approximately 3 million euros, with an EBITDA margin close to that of the Exail group. The company has specialized for several years in the development of high-tech products, such as pulsed micro-lasers, supercontinuum laser sources, and ultrashort lasers in the mid-infrared.

This acquisition, financed by the company's available cash, is the first made by Exail since the merger between ECA and iXblue. Although modest in size, this operation paves the way for significant technological and commercial synergies for the group by combining Leukos' expertise with its own in special fibers and integrated optical systems. The teams of both companies are already familiar with each other, facilitating an efficient integration.

Exail's Advanced Technologies segment develops the most advanced photonic and quantum components (special optical fibers, optical modulators, quantum measurement instruments) and products using the most advanced technologies (embedded communication equipment, simulators, decision-making autonomy). These components and products are sold directly to third parties or integrated into the Navigation & Maritime Robotics segment's systems.

With this operation, Exail affirms its ambition to establish itself as one of the most innovative mid-sized companies in France. The company ranks among the top ten patent filers with the INPI among mid-sized companies and continues to invest in research and development to offer high value-added products to its customers, both in the defense and civil sectors.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGprlcpvYmbKmmmaYcdunGGYmJmXx2OVbpeVmZdva5qWaG5pm2aSmJ2aZnFqmGtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89369-cp_exail-technologies_acquisition-leukos_en.pdf