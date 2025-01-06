BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced the appointment of Giancarlo Benelli as Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, effective January 1st. This appointment will enhance the Company's commitment to bring impactful medicines to more patients across Europe.

"We are pleased to welcome Giancarlo to BeiGene in what continues to be a transformative journey for us, solidifying our position as a top global oncology innovator. Giancarlo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry, which will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in Europe led from our office in Basel, Switzerland. His leadership and vision are a perfect fit for BeiGene, aligning with our commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing our capabilities in this vital region. We look forward to the positive impact his expertise will bring to our team and our work," said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene.

Mr. Benelli is a global executive with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry including at Novartis and AstraZeneca. He was most recently Vice President and Head Radioligand Therapy International Markets at Novartis.

"I am honoured and excited to join BeiGene at such a pivotal point in the Company's growth," said Mr. Benelli. "BeiGene's dedication to discovering and developing innovative treatments that are both affordable and accessible resonates deeply with my own personal and professional values. I am eager to connect with more than 800 of our colleagues across Europe to contribute to our shared aspiration of transforming the lives of cancer patients. Together, we will strive to expand our reach and impact in Europe, bringing hope and healing to those who need it most."

Prior to his role as Head Radioligand Therapy International Markets at Novartis, Mr. Benelli served as General Manager at Advanced Accelerators Applications, where his responsibilities included restructuring the manufacturing, R&D, and commercial organisations in Saint Genis Poully post-Adacap acquisition by Novartis, ensuring business continuity and successfully launching Lutathera in both France and Italy amid post-merger challenges.

Mr. Benelli received a Medical Doctorate degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Thoracic Surgery, both from University of Genoa, Italy and a Diploma in Health Economics from the University of York, UK.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Benelli and their impact on BeiGene, BeiGene's ability to grow its presence in Europe and expand its global footprint, and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

To access BeiGene media resources, please visit ourNews Mediasite.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Maryline Iva

+41 61 685 2090

media@beigene.com

Investor Contact:

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com