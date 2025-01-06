LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), a British infrastructure company, announced that it has appointed its corporate brokers to manage an initial tranche of its 2025 share buyback program and to repurchase Ordinary Shares on its behalf up to a maximum aggregate consideration of 50 million pounds, intended to be completed by 30 June 2025.The maximum number of shares to be purchased is about 67.27 million shares, which is the balance of the shareholder authority given at the 2024 AGM. The Group confirmed that it currently has no other unpublished price sensitive information.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX