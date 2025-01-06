Oriano has commissioned a 211. 2 MW solar project in India, as part of ArcelorMittal Nippon Group's 975 MW hybrid renewable energy plan to decarbonize its Hazira plant. From pv magazine India Oriano has commissioned a 211. 2 MW AC (295 MW DC) solar project in the Idian state of Andhra Pradesh, for captive consumption by ArcelorMittal Nippon Group. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is developing a 975 MW hybrid renewable energy project to decarbonize its steel production operations. The project includes 661 MW (925 MWp) of solar power and 314 MW of wind power, integrated with a Greenko-owned pumped ...

