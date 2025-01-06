The recent discussions surrounding the introduction of a waiting period for sick leave payments have triggered noticeable movements in Allianz's stock performance. The insurance giant experienced a slight decline to €295.10 in XETRA trading, representing a 0.61 percent decrease. This market response follows contentious debates about potential adjustments to sick pay policies, particularly in light of Germany's rising workplace absence rates, which currently average 15.1 working days annually. Despite these short-term fluctuations, Allianz demonstrated remarkable financial strength in its third quarter results, posting a significant jump in earnings per share to €6.54, up from €5.12 in the previous year. Revenue also surged impressively to €42.80 billion, marking a 65.12 percent increase year-over-year.

Technical Analysis Shows Promise

The insurance powerhouse began 2025 on a positive note, with its stock reaching €298.00 on January 3rd, successfully crossing above its crucial 20-day moving average. With a current market capitalization of €114.7 billion, Allianz's shares have displayed notable resilience against broader market weakness, positioning the company favorably for upcoming market developments.

