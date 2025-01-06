Co-developed Behind the Windshield 4D LiDAR Solution Highlights the Future of LiDAR Sensing for Passenger Vehicles

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, and Wideye, a division of AGC Group specializing in cutting-edge glass solutions for optical sensor integration, today announced a joint demonstration of the industry's first functional FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) in-cabin 4D LiDAR solution for passenger vehicles at CES 2025.

An Aeva Atlas 4D LiDAR sensor integrated behind a custom windshield made by Wideye by AGC. (Photo: Business Wire)

The advanced integration of the Aeva Atlas 4D LiDAR sensor behind the windshield combines the benefits of a high mounting position for enhanced long-range sensing with minimal impact on vehicle design and aerodynamics. Custom-formulated glass from Wideye, compatible with Aeva's unique FMCW wavelength, increases infrared light transmission while maintaining LiDAR point cloud quality. Wideye glass benefits from high infrared transparency with nearly zero absorption, allowing the LiDAR sensor to deliver a high-end performance at full detection range. Placing the LiDAR sensor behind the windshield protects from external elements and allows for easy cleaning of potential obstructions. Inside the cabin, the compact housing ensures road visibility while the sensor's low power consumption and passive cooling support a quiet cabin and passenger comfort.

"As OEMs look to enable higher levels of safety and automation by incorporating LiDAR technology, we see the unique combination of Aeva's powerful 4D LiDAR with Wideye Windshield is ready to meet their needs," said Gaetan Friart, CEO at Wideye by AGC. "Placing the LiDAR behind Wideye windshield with other in-cabin optical sensors meets the stringent demands for next-generation vehicle autonomy without compromising on vehicle design."

"LiDAR is quickly becoming a must-have sensing technology to enable higher levels of vehicle automation, including highway-speed driving," said Mina Rezk, Co-Founder and CTO at Aeva. "This collaboration with AGC demonstrates that automakers can have the best of both worlds a seamless and smooth industrial design that is powered by industry-leading 4D LiDAR from Aeva, without compromising on performance or safety."

The innovative in-cabin 4D LiDAR solution will be showcased at CES 2025 in Aeva's booth #6900 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Wideye by AGC

Wideye by AGC, a corporate scaleup focusing on sensor integration solutions, was launched by Tokyo-based AGC Group, a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components. Wideye is backed by AGC Automotive Europe, AGC Group's European automotive glass branch, which specializes in the production of glazing solutions for carmakers. Since its launch in 2016, Wideye has focused on enabling ADAS deployment and making fully autonomous vehicles a reality. For more information, please visit: https://wideye.vision or https://www.linkedin.com/company/wideye-by-agc.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

