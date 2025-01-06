Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: ATOM) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Schwab to its Board of Directors. As a Saskatoon-based exploration geologist, Matthew is a recognized authority in uranium exploration and development, bringing with him over 15 years of impactful experience in the field.

CEO of Atomic Minerals Corp. commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Matthew Schwab to the Board of Atomic Minerals. Matthew's proven track record as a top-notch exploration geologist is evident in his pivotal roles in the discovery and development of multiple significant uranium deposits. His accomplishments, including being instrumental in the discovery of the Arrow uranium deposit during his time at NexGen Energy and his contributions to the Roughrider deposit sale to Rio Tinto for $654 million, highlight his exceptional ability to create value through exploration. With over a decade of experience in uranium exploration, Matthew's leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our team as we advance our exploration projects."

About Matthew Schwab

Mr. Matthew Schwab is a highly regarded exploration geologist based in Saskatchewan, with over 15 years' experience in resource exploration and development. His work has been pivotal to the discovery, advancement, and sale of multiple uranium deposits in Canada. Currently, he serves as the CEO and a Board member of Stallion Uranium Corp., focused on uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin.

As Senior Exploration Geologist at NexGen Energy, Mr. Schwab played a key role in the 2014 discovery of the Arrow uranium deposit in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, now recognized as one of the most significant uranium discoveries worldwide. Earlier in his career, he contributed to the development of Hathor Exploration's Roughrider deposit, which was sold to Rio Tinto for $654 million in 2012.

He also previously served as CEO and Director of Kraken Energy and co-founded Axiom Exploration Group, where he held the role of Senior Vice President. His leadership extends across several successful public companies and private mineral exploration and E&P consulting firms within Canada's mining and petroleum industries.

Mr. Schwab holds a B.Sc. Honours, in Geological Sciences from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

Matthew Schwab, incoming Director stated, "I am very excited to be joining the Board of Atomic Minerals and contributing to the advancement of the Company's impressive portfolio of uranium projects including those in Saskatchewan, a region I know well from my extensive work in the Athabasca Basin, as well as the promising properties within the Colorado Plateau. With a resurgence in nuclear power driven by the world's growing power deficit, uranium is undeniably key to unlocking a sustainable energy future. I am confident in the capabilities of the Atomic team and look forward to leveraging my experience to support the Company's strategic initiatives and drive value for shareholders. Together, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for uranium in this dynamic market."

Mr. James Hyland has resigned as a director of the Company creating the vacancy on the Board for the appointment of Mr. Schwab. The Company is grateful to Mr. Hyland for his considerable service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area that has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. Three properties, comprising four claims totalling 2,180 hectares, are located in Northern Saskatchewan: two within or proximal to the prolific Athabasca basin and a third which hosts a historic resource.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236003

SOURCE: Atomic Minerals Corp.