Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidated Common Shares for one (1) new post consolidated Common Share (the "Consolidation"). Given the current market conditions, the Company believes that the Consolidation and Debt Settlement will provide the Company with increased flexibility and position it for the longer term.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 58,331,591 Common Shares issued and outstanding. After completing the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 29,165,795 Common Shares issued and outstanding without par value as may be approved by the board of directors and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company's name and stock symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation, although the Company's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled.

Debt Settlement:

The Company wishes to settle up to $350,000 of outstanding Debts with certain creditors, including current directors, of the Company by issuing up to 7,000,000 Common Shares at $0.05 per Share (on a post consolidated basis). After completing the Consolidation, and Debt Settlement (on a post consolidated basis), the Company is expected to have approximately 36,165,795 Common Shares issued and outstanding

The Company will issue a further news release notifying shareholders as to when the effective date of the Consolidation will occur and the date on which the Company's Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis with new ISIN and CUSIP numbers.

Clive Massey, CEO of Atomic Minerals Corporation, stated, "Atomic Minerals is actively assessing our portfolio of projects and potential acquisitions. Over the past year, we have dedicated significant effort to advancing our projects for the benefit of our valued shareholders. We hold a firm belief that the consolidation of Atomic Minerals shares will enhance our flexibility in negotiating favorable terms for potential acquisitions and the required funding for future endeavors. It's important to note that any consideration of share consolidation would only occur if it proved advantageous as part of a potentially beneficial transaction for our shareholders."

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM. Led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Our objective at Atomic Minerals is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Currently, our property portfolio contains Uranium projects with significant technical merit in two locations known for hosting Uranium production in the past. we have three on the Colorado Plateau, within the continental United States. The plateau has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. The other recently acquired property is located in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Mount Laurier property recently acquired is located in Quebec, Canada.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

