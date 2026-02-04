Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) (OTCQB: ATMMF) (FSE: DO8) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") today congratulates the United States administration for its decisive leadership and strategic vision on securing and diversifying global critical minerals supply chains, following the recent speech delivered by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary Rubio.

Clive Massey, CEO of Atomic Minerals, commented:

"The remarks delivered by Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio underscore the critical importance of minerals in powering the modern economy, supporting national security, and enabling technological progress. Their emphasis on international collaboration, resilient supply chains, and strategic investment in domestic and allied mining initiatives represents a major step forward for the global minerals sector."

Massey continued:

"Atomic Minerals is encouraged by the proactive approach to stabilizing markets, supporting mining projects, and fostering multilateral partnerships. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to responsibly develop critical mineral resources that underpin the technologies of today and tomorrow. The proposed preferential trade zones and coordinated investment strategies signal a new era of opportunity for producers and consumers alike."

The speech (see you tube link here) highlighted the vital role of critical minerals in everything from renewable energy to advanced manufacturing and defense infrastructure, emphasizing the need for predictable pricing, investment certainty, and diversification of supply sources. Atomic Minerals welcomes this approach and looks forward to contributing to the international efforts to build a secure, resilient, and sustainable minerals ecosystem.

"We applaud the U.S. administration for recognizing that economic security is national security," Massey concluded. "The commitment to practical, enforceable solutions rather than theoretical discussion is precisely what the global minerals industry needs. We are eager to engage with partners around the world to ensure that critical minerals continue to fuel innovation, growth, and prosperity."

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

