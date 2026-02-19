Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated February 10, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), pursuant to which, among other things, EMC is to provide advertising, marketing and shareholder and investor relations services to the Company for a term of 6 months, subject to extension by election of the Company.

EMC has been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. In conducting its marketing and advertising program, EMC will employ a number of different communication methods, including but not limited to electronic media, web cast services, phone calls and emails.

Pursuant to the Agreement and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company will pay C$150,000 to EMC in advance for these services, which the Company intends to pay out of its general working capital account. The Company does not propose to issue any securities to EMC in consideration for the services to be provided to the Company.

The Company and EMC act at arm's length. EMC has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest.

EMC's place of business is 390 North Orange Ave., Suite 2300, Orlando, FL 32801, USA. EMC can be contacted at +1-407-340-0226.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the Exchange. EMC has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the services to the Company.

About Atomic Minerals Corporation.

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Four of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; the Mozzie Lake project is located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region in Northern Saskatchewan and the Mont-Laurier project is located in Quebec.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive H. Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements respecting the Zimtu Agreement and the scope, term and cost of services thereunder. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Agreement.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284457

Source: Atomic Minerals Corp.