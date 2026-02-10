Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") announces the signing of the contract to undertake an airborne gradient magnetometer survey at its 26,073.5 hectare Mozzie Lake uranium project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Main Points

Atomic has executed the geophysical contract with Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., a multi-faceted geological and geophysical consulting group based in Saskatoon and delivered the deposit for survey commencement prior to month end

The survey will be helicopter gradient magnetics totaling 2963 line km at 100m line spacing

Upon completion of the survey Axiom will also complete a 3D inversion of the magnetics data

"We are pleased to kick of our 2026 exploration season with airborne magnetics at Mozzie Lake. The objective of the survey is to identify the structures and units hosting the uranium and then trace them along strike and also look for repeats within the plus 26,000 hectare property. Follow-up ground truthing and prospecting is also fully-funded and will commence as soon as conditions permit," stated Clive Massey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Mozzie Lake project lies within the Pinkham Lake zone of the Charlebois-Higgingson Lake uranium district approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Athabasca basin. Two programs of diamond drilling in 1967 and 1968 identified an historic estimate of 208,300 tons grading 0.118 per cent triuranium octoxide, approximately 491,588 pounds of U3O8 within pegmatite intrusions.

The historic estimate was disclosed in Kings Resources Company Exploration - 1968 Permit 3 Area Athabasca Mining District, Saskatchewan by B.G. Gislason and C.M Trigg Dated November 1968. The Company feels the historic estimate is relevant because it speaks to the potential of the Mozzie Lake property and reliable as it was completed to the standards of the day by competent geologists. The historic estimate appears to be calculated from cross sections, under the assumption that the pegmatite bodies hosting the mineralization are conformable with the enclosing rock. Only mineralized sections grading 0.05 per cent U308 or greater were included in the calculation. The historic estimates are classified as drill indicated, which would be comparable to an inferred resource. The Company would need to twin a number of the 1967 and 1968 drill holes to move the historic estimate to an inferred resource.

Atomic Minerals cautions investors a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and further cautions that the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), an adviser to the Company, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

The Company's property portfolio includes assets with significant technical merit in three proven uranium districts. ATOM holds the Lisbon Valley, Harts Point, 10 Mile and Dolores projects on the prolific Colorado Plateau, southwestern United States, with historic production of 597 million pounds of U3O8. The Company holds the Mozzie Lake project, with its historic resource, in the prolific Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada and holds the Mount Laurier property in Otish Mountain District of Quebec, Canada.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

