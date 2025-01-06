WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) has acquired ProntoNLP, a provider of Generative Artificial Intelligence tooling, allowing users to derive differentiated insights from unstructured and structured data. ProntoNLP's models and LLM-based signal tools will bolster S&P Global's textual data analytics capabilities. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ProntoNLP will be integrated within the S&P Global Market Intelligence division of S&P Global, and its intellectual property is expected to power broader enterprise-wide applications.Frank Tarsillo, Chief Technology Officer of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: 'By integrating ProntoNLP's cutting-edge expertise in signal processing with our existing platforms, we aim to enable richer context understanding, more accurate predictions, and faster decision-making for our customers.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX