ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
Ronn, inc: Ronn Inc. is Adding Value Through Hydrogen Hub Revenue Sharing Bitcoin Mining and Affordable Hydrogen Green Energy

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / RONN, Inc (OTC:RONN) Today, Ronn Ford, company CEO, announced the company is adding Bitcoin mining as an option to First Nations Canada; that's part of our vision: a seamless integration of hydrogen-based inexpensive power and Bitcoin mining to redefine energy economics, slash operational costs, and empower First Nations in partnership with RONN. Canada is a perfect environment to maximize mining profits by reducing costs by having cooler weather, which reduces air conditioning needs, and plenty of renewable resources, all to maximize our 300 million purchase order. The cost of specialized mining hardware devices, like ASICs, can be significant. The price of a new or hosted ASIC can range from a few hundred dollars to thousands. The cost of electricity is an essential factor in determining the cost and profits of mining Bitcoin.

Key takeaways:

1. Hydrogen: A Clean Energy Game-Changer

Hydrogen carries a remarkable punch as an emissions-free energy source. We unlock a profitable and planet-friendly energy grid by harnessing electrolyzers driven by renewables-solar, wind, and hydro-power are abundant. Portable. Ready to fuel a new era.

2. Bitcoin Mining: Bridging Opportunity & Innovation

Bitcoin mining thrives on a steady flow of low-cost energy. Hydrogen-driven power generation slashes the cost of electricity, reducing one of the most significant overheads in mining. Fewer barriers to entry, fatter margins, and a dependable supply of green power-suddenly, Bitcoin mining isn't just lucrative, it's sustainable.

3. Economic Synergy: Lower Costs, Greater Returns

  • Energy Savings: Hydrogen-based fuel cells simplify power generation, stabilizing energy costs and reducing volatility.

  • Infrastructure Scalability: Modular designs mean you can scale up or dial down energy production (and mining capacity) in sync with market demand.

  • Revenue Diversity: Supplying surplus hydrogen to power grids, fueling local fleets, or exporting beyond the region creates multiple income streams while enjoying Bitcoin's digital gold rush.

4. First Nations & RONN: A Shared Vision

Mr. Ford added that in partnership with RONN, First Nation Tribes can use ownership of hardware and infrastructure and revenue sharing. Instead of relying solely on external funding, communities can secure a renewable income source that fosters education, healthcare, and cultural programs. This arrangement respects tribal sovereignty while creating a blueprint for environmental leadership.Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including but not limited to securing required financing, obtaining relevant regulatory approvals, and effectively implementing the hydrogen corridor project. Such statements reflect current expectations but are subject to uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. RONN assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Ronn Ford
CEO
ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: Ronn, inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
