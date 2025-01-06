WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems (OSIS) announced that its Security division received an order for approximately $27 million to provide a range of checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions to an international customer.OSI Systems' President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, said, 'Our broad portfolio of aviation security products gives customers tremendous flexibility to optimize their security infrastructure and meet critical international airport security standards utilizing our latest technologies.'OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX