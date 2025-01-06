MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensorAI Announces Next Steps in Leadership Optimization Plan as it Prepares for Rapid Growth

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or "Company") (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in the emerging industrial AI-driven condition-based maintenance and process solution industry, today announced additional changes to its management team to further align with the Company's strategic growth objectives.

Peter Baird, the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO") to focus on developing MSAI's commercial relationships while accelerating current sales initiatives. The Board has promoted Robert Nadolny, the Company's VP - Controller, to CFO. Additionally, Steve Winch will be stepping down as President while continuing to serve as a member of MultiSensor AI's Board of Directors.

Stuart Flavin, III ("Trip"), Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, "Peter Baird will transition from CFO to CCO. Peter has been integral in creating MultiSensor AI's sound financial foundation and we are fortunate to utilize his deep experience in developing and leading growing organizations. In Peter's new leadership role, he is positioned to help deliver on our growth objectives through his ability to expand and run our commercial teams, as we continue our mission to provide value-added cloud and edge solutions to organizations globally."

Additionally, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Nadolny to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Peter Baird, CCO, said, "Since joining the MSAI team in August 2024 as the VP - Controller, Robert has seamlessly integrated into the organization, identifying key opportunities for improvement and driving impactful change. His ability to deliver measurable results and implement effective solutions in a short period has helped the Company address challenges and improve our position for long-term success." Robert came to MSAI with 13 years of experience working in assurance services at Ernst & Young LLP, where he led audit teams to facilitate compliance, accuracy, and the delivery of high-quality financial reports for clients across various industries.

Mr. Flavin continued, "The Board and I want to thank Steve Winch for his many contributions to transform and to competitively position MultiSensor AI over the past four years, guiding the Company from a family-owned enterprise to a Nasdaq-listed public company. Steve played an integral role in leading the organization through the SPAC process, taking the Company public, and executing the recent capital raise to further strengthen the balance sheet, which were all major strategic milestones for the Company. While Steve is stepping out of his role as President, we are very fortunate to retain him as an active Board member as we pursue our long-term growth strategy and continue delivering value to our stakeholders."

Today's announcement follows a series of leadership transitions as MultiSensor AI progresses towards its goal of being a SaaS leader in predictive maintenance and positions the Company for its next phase of growth. As a part of this evolution, the Company announced in late November that Trip had been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Gary Strahan.

Full biographies on the management team can be found on the investor relations portion of the website.

