WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys (ANSS) and Synopsys (SNPS) Monday said Ansys has agreed to sell PowerArtist business to Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS).The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025.Ansys and Synopsys determined that the sale of PowerArtist was necessary to obtain regulatory approval for Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys.'We are proud of the role PowerArtist has played to advance low power innovation across semiconductor design applications,' said John Lee, vice president and general manager, electronics semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys. 'PowerArtist will continue to flourish as part of Keysight's portfolio as a leading, independent RTL power product agnostic of vendor-specific design implementation flows.'The sale of PowerArtist is not material to Ansys' financials, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed. During the interim period until the transaction closes, Ansys will continue to offer Ansys PowerArtist as part of its product line.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX