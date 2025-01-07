WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Kevin Habicht is set to retire. He also plans to step down from the Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2025.Habicht has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 1993, Treasurer since January 1998, and a director since June 2000. He also served as Secretary from January 1998 to May 2003.Vincent Chao will join the company as the Executive Vice President on January 9, 2025, and take on the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Assistant Secretary, and Treasurer, and become the company's principal financial officer starting April 1, 2025.Chao most recently acted as the Managing Director of Finance at RPT Realty, a publicly traded retail real estate trust acquired by Kimco Realty in 2024. At RPT, Chao managed capital markets, corporate finance, investor relations, portfolio management, and data analytics.Monday NNN closed at $39.57 or 2.01% lower, aftermarket hours rose and closed at $40.35 or 1.97% higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX