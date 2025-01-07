TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams (WMB) announced that it has priced a public offering of $1.0 billion of its 5.600% Senior Notes due 2035 at a price of 99.843 percent of par and $500 million of its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2055 at a price of 99.330 percent of par.The expected settlement date for the offering is January 9, 2025.Williams plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay its commercial paper, near-term debt maturities and for other general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX