WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) announced Jack Hockema, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Executive Committee of the Board, notified the Board of his decision to retire as a director of the Company, effective January 1, 2025.The company appointed Keith Harvey, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and a director, as Chairman of the Board, and Kimberly Glas as a director to fill the vacancy on the Board created by Hockema's retirement, both effective January 1, 2025.Glas will serve as a Class I director with a term expiring at the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and will serve on the Board's audit and sustainability committees.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX