SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA unveiled the most advanced consumer GPUs for gamers, creators and developers - the GeForce RTX 50 Series Desktop and Laptop GPUs.Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, fifth-generation Tensor Cores and fourth-generation RT Cores, the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivers breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering, including neural shaders, digital human technologies, geometry and lighting, the company said in a statement.The company noted that the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU features 92 billion transistors, providing over 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS) of computing power. Blackwell architecture innovations and DLSS 4 mean the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU by up to 2x.The Blackwell generation of NVIDIA Max-Q technology extends battery life by up to 40%, and includes thin and light laptops that maintain their sleek design without sacrificing power or performance.For desktop users, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 3,352 AI TOPS and the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 1,801 AI TOPS will be available on Jan. 30 at $1,999 and $999, respectively.The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 1,406 AI TOPS and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 988 AI TOPS will be available starting in February at $749 and $549, respectively.