SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced Tuesday that they are collaborating on new solutions to support the development of AI-powered autonomous driving technology.The companies will share additional details later this year.With vast and rich source of data for Uber's millions of trips every day, the companies will look to pair with the NVIDIA Cosmos platform and NVIDIA DGX Cloud to help AV partners build stronger AI models even more efficiently.NVIDIA Cosmos is a new platform of state-of-the-art generative world foundation models, tokenizers, and accelerated data processing and model customization pipelines. It is purpose-built for developing physical AI systems like robots and autonomous vehicles.The companies noted that Cosmos eliminates cost and resource barriers, helping democratize access to tools for developing physical AI.NVIDIA DGX Cloud is a high-performance, fully managed AI platform preconfigured with the latest NVIDIA architecture and software.Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said, 'Generative AI will power the future of mobility, requiring both rich data and very powerful compute. By working with NVIDIA, we are confident that we can help supercharge the timeline for safe and scalable autonomous driving solutions for the industry.'