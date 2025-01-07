Rheinmetall's stock experienced an unexpected decline of 1.7 percent, settling at €605.20 during recent trading, contrasting sharply with the technology sector's positive performance. This downturn comes as a surprise given the defense contractor's impressive track record, having doubled its value since January 2024's low point. The company's recent quarterly performance showcased robust growth, with earnings per share reaching €3.11 and revenue surging to €2.45 billion, marking a substantial increase of approximately 40 percent. However, the stock continues to trade notably below its 52-week peak of €663.80, which was achieved in early December.
Analyst Outlook Remains Positive
Market experts maintain their bullish stance on Rheinmetall despite the current price weakness. The consensus price target of €698.25 suggests significant upward potential for the stock. Adding to the optimistic outlook, dividend prospects appear promising, with analysts forecasting a substantial increase in shareholder distributions from €5.70 in 2023 to €7.71 per share in the coming year.
