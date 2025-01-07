SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced the launch of NVIDIA Cosmos, a platform comprising state-of-the-art generative world foundation models, advanced tokenizers, guardrails and an accelerated video processing pipeline. It is built to advance the development of physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles or AVs and robots.The company noted that physical AI models are costly to develop, and require vast amounts of real-world data and testing. With Cosmos world foundation models, or WFMs, developers will get an easy way to generate massive amounts of photoreal, physics-based synthetic data to train and evaluate their existing models.Developers can also build custom models by fine-tuning Cosmos WFMs, the firm said.Nvidia will offer Cosmos models under an open model license to accelerate the work of the robotics and AV community. Developers can preview the first models on the NVIDIA API catalog, or download the family of models and fine-tuning framework from the NVIDIA NGC catalog or Hugging Face.Nvidia also announced new Nvidia Llama Nemotron large language models and Nvidia Cosmos Nemotron vision language models. Developers can use these for enterprise AI use cases in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and more.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX