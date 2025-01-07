SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced that mobility companies Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), Aurora and Continental will develop and build their consumer and commercial vehicle fleets on NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI.Japanese automajor Toyota will build its next-generation vehicles on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, running the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system. These vehicles will offer functionally safe, advanced driving assistance capabilities.Aurora, Continental and NVIDIA also announced a long-term strategic partnership to deploy driverless trucks at scale, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The company noted that its accelerated compute running DriveOS will be integrated into the Aurora Driver, an SAE level 4 autonomous-driving system that Continental plans to mass-manufacture in 2027.According to Nvidia, a majority of auto manufacturers, truckmakers, robotaxi, and autonomous delivery vehicle companies, tier-one suppliers and mobility startups are developing on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform and technologies.BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, and Volvo Cars, among others are currently adopting NVIDIA DRIVE AGX for their next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicle roadmaps.NVIDIAs automotive vertical business, comprising cutting-edge platforms spanning training in the cloud to simulation to compute in the car, is expected to grow to around $5 billion in fiscal year 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX