PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo SA (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management firm, on Tuesday reported a rise in its first-quarter revenue, amidst strong commercial momentum at the start of the year, marked by major contract wins and renewals.For the first quarter, the company reported revenue of 6.403 billion euros, higher than 6.287 billion euros, registered for the same period last year. Revenue from North America improved to 3.099 billion euros from the prior year's 3.030 billion euros.Looking ahead, for the full year, Sodexo has maintained its organic revenue growth guidance of positive 5.5 percent to positive 6.5 percent.Annual underlying operating profit margin is still projected to grow by positive 30 to positive 40 bps at constant exchange rates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX