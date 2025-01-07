Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") announced today the launch of four concurrent and separate offers to purchase for cash (the "Offers") its outstanding 3.496% Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025, 2.746% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025, 5.147% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 and 1.849% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2026 (collectively, the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated January 7, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). The following table sets forth the Notes subject to the Offers and the key economic terms of the Offers:

Acceptance Priority Level Description of the Notes CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Maturity Date Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (Basis Points) 1 3.496% Senior Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 05964HAP0/ US05964HAP01 $1,250,000,000 March 24, 2025 3.875% due March 31, 2025 FIT3 10 2 2.746% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 05971KAE9/ US05971KAE91 $1,500,000,000 May 28, 2025 4.250% due May 31, 2025 FIT3 15 3 5.147% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2025 05964HAR6/ US05964HAR66 $1,750,000,000 August 18, 2025 3.125% due August 15, 2025 FIT3 20 4 1.849% Senior Non Preferred Fixed Rate Notes due 2026 05964HAL9/ US05964HAL96 $1,500,000,000 March 25, 2026 4.500% due March 31, 2026 FIT4 30

The Offers will commence on January 7, 2025 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on January 14, 2025 (the "Expiration Time") unless they are extended or terminated by Santander. Each Offer is independent of the other Offers, and Santander may terminate or modify any Offer without terminating or modifying any other Offer. The expected guaranteed delivery date is 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on January 16, 2025. The deadlines set by any intermediary may be earlier than the above deadline.

The Consideration payable for each series of Notes will be calculated on the price determination date, which is expected to be 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) on January 14, 2025 (the "Price Determination Date"). The applicable Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes of a given series that are validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Offers (the "Consideration") will be determined in accordance with standard market practice, as described in the Offer to Purchase using the applicable yield to maturity for such series as the discount rate, which will be equal to the sum of (i) the yield, as calculated by the Dealer Manager, that equates to the bid-side price of the reference U.S. Treasury security specified in the table above for such series of Notes on the Price Determination Date, plus (ii) the applicable fixed spread specified in the table above for such series of Notes.

In addition to the Consideration, the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase and payment pursuant to the Offers will be entitled to accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be on or around January 17, 2025 (the "Accrued Interest").

Santander offers to purchase for cash the Notes in an aggregate principal amount for which the aggregate Consideration, excluding Accrued Interest, does not exceed $2,000,000,000 (the "Maximum Purchase Consideration"), subject to the Maximum Purchase Consideration being sufficient to pay the Consideration, excluding Accrued Interest, for all validly tendered Notes of such series (after accounting for all validly tendered Notes that have a higher Acceptance Priority Level) (the "Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition").

If the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition is not satisfied with respect to each series of Notes, Santander will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective acceptance priority level specified in the table above (each level, an "Acceptance Priority Level," with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 4 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). A series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level may not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.

Santander reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to waive the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition with respect to one or more Offers and accept all Notes of the series sought in such Offer, and of any series of Notes sought in Offers with a higher Acceptance Priority Level, validly tendered and not validly withdrawn or skip any Offer for Notes that would have caused the Maximum Purchase Consideration to be exceeded and purchase all Notes of the next sequential series with a lower Acceptance Priority Level that Santander is able to accept without exceeding the Maximum Purchase Consideration.

Santander US Capital Markets LLC is acting as Dealer Manager for the Offers, and D.F. King Co., Inc. is acting as Information and Tender Agent. For detailed terms of the Offers, please refer to the Offer to Purchase which, subject to offer and distribution restrictions, can be obtained from the Dealer Manager and the Information and Tender Agent. Questions regarding the Offers may be directed to the Dealer Manager and the Information and Tender Agent at the contact details set forth below:

Santander US Capital Markets LLC D.F. King Co., Inc. 437 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10022 New York, New York 10005 United States Toll-Free: +1 (877) 783-5524 Tel (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (855) 404-3636 Banks and Brokers Only: +1 (212) 269-5550 Tel (U.S. collect): +1 (212) 350-0660 Attention: Michael Horthman Attn: Liability Management Team Email: SAN@dfking.com Email: AmericasLM@santander.us Website: https://clients.dfkingltd.com/santander

About Santander

Banco Santander (SAN SM) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain and one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. The group's activities are consolidated into five global businesses: Retail Commercial Banking, Digital Consumer Bank, Corporate Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management Insurance and Payments (PagoNxt and Cards). This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising €220 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2030. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, Banco Santander had €1.3 trillion in total funds, 171 million customers, 8,100 branches and 208,000 employees.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements can be understood through words and expressions like "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "probability," "risk," "target," "goal," "objective," "estimate," "future," "commitment," "commit," "focus," "pledge" and similar expressions. They include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the conduct and completion of the Offers. However, risks, uncertainties and other important factors may lead to developments and results that differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in forward-looking statements, including those discussed in the Offer to Purchase under the heading "Risk Factors" and under similar headings in other documents that are incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Santander undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

