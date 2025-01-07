DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, has launched 'AI Refinery for Industry' to help organisations rapidly build and deploy a network of AI agents.The launch strengthens the Accenture NVIDIA Business Group's partnership with NVIDIA and aims to bring AI to businesses worldwide.The network of AI agents can enhance its workforce, address industry-specific challenges, and drive business value faster. The first 12 AI Refinery for Industry agent solutions will be available by the end of next month. There are plans to expand to over 100 solutions by the end of the year.The industry agents are built with business workflows and expertise to speed up the creation of specialized multi-agent networks. Organizations can customize these networks with their data.Powered by Accenture AI Refinery and NVIDIA AI tools like NeMo, NIM microservices, and AI Blueprints, these solutions can reduce development time from months or weeks to just days. The AI Blueprints include tools for tasks like video search, summarization, and creating digital humans.Accenture AI Refinery works on all public and private cloud platforms. It integrates smoothly with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI adoption in the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.The announcement highlights the company's commitment to helping clients use generative AI. The company has worked on over 2,000 projects across various industries.The company plans to address critical industry challenges in revenue growth management for consumer goods and services, clinical trial companion for life sciences, asset troubleshooting for industrial, and B2B marketing.In the extended trading, ACN had closed 0.60% less at $349.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX