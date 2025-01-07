Senzime secures multiple new hospital contracts for its next-generation TetraGraph system

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime,an industry leader in precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced multiple hospital contract wins for its new TetraGraph system, and that first customer deliveries of the system has commenced as planned.

The next-generation TetraGraph system was launched at the ANESTHESIOLOGY congress in US in late October 2024. Following the launch, the new TetraGraph has been used at multiple leading US, German and Swiss hospitals.

New contracts include next-generation TetraGraph orders from a major US university hospital system located in the Southeast of initial 62 systems, orders from a leading US mountain region-based university hospital for initial 25 systems, and expansion orders of monitors from the highest ranked US hospital system. In addition, Senzime has secured a second important win in Switzerland where all operating rooms of a public healthcare hospital system will be equipped with next-generation monitors. Contracted new orders exceed 110 monitors in total.

"Our new TetraGraph has been very well received by clinicians and praised for its usability and unique intelligence helping to accelerate adoption to the new neuromuscular monitoring practice guidelines. These rapidly secured contracts provide solid market acceptance and returns on our long-term R&D efforts. It also confirms the strong demand we see in the market and signals a strong start of 2025. As a result, we're now further expanding our in-house production capacity to continue to deliver the market's most sustainable, user-friendly and clinically superior monitoring solutions", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists at over 500 leading hospitals across the globe to help improve patient safety during and after surgery. TetraGraph monitors the electrical activity of the patient's muscle function to help define the right individual dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists, as well as indicate when it is safe to allow patients to breathe on their own again after surgery.

The next-generation TetraGraph is the first EMG-based neuromuscular monitor designed with proprietary guideline-compliant features to help accelerate the adoption to the clinical guidelines published in 2023 by the leading anesthesiology societies ASA (American Society of Anesthesiologists) and ESAIC (European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care).

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

