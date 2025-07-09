Senzime's Licensee Fukuda Denshi Expands Market Reach with Regulatory Approvals in the US and UK

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that its licensee, Fukuda Denshi, has received FDA and UKCA approvals to launch its integrated HN-100 neuromuscular transmission module in the US and UK markets. The HN-100 module, powered by Senzime's TetraGraph® technology, is the first stand-alone electromyography (EMG)-based solution designed for plug-and-play integration with Fukuda Denshi's line of bedside patient monitors.

Originally launched in Japan in 2024, the HN-100 module has quickly gained traction as a smart, efficient solution for enabling EMG-based Train-of-Four monitoring directly through Fukuda's Dynascope series of bedside monitors. Sold as an accessory, the HN-100 module is used in combination with Senzime's portfolio of disposable EMG sensors.

"This is another important milestone for Senzime and a testament to our long-term collaboration with Fukuda. These market approvals enable Fukuda to target its installed base of patient monitors in the US and UK - supported by our US team and UK distributor. The HN-100, a unique, integrated EMG module for neuromuscular monitoring powered by our proprietary technology, is a smart complement to our existing portable, stand-alone TetraGraph," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., a leader in the patient monitoring market, has held a license agreement with Senzime since 2016. Under the agreement, Fukuda Denshi holds exclusive and certain non-exclusive rights to license and commercialize Senzime's TetraGraph technology in Japan and selected international markets under its own brand. Senzime generates revenue from Fukuda through manufacturing of select products and variable royalty compensation based on actual sales.

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

