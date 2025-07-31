UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The number of shares and votes in Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) ("Senzime") has increased during July due to the directed share issue of 700,000 shares (Tranche 2) resolved by the board of directors on 2 June 2025.

As of 31 July 2025, the total number of shares in Senzime amounts to 157,215,046 shares (previously 156,515,046 shares), with one vote each. The share capital amounts to SEK 19,651,880.75 (previously SEK 19,564,380.75).

As of 31 July 2025, Senzime holds no treasury shares.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-07-31 15:00 CEST.

New number of shares and votes in Senzime AB (publ)

