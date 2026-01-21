Senzime secures major Ivy League US hospital system contract

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured another strategic contract in the US with a leading Ivy League university hospital system. The contract includes in its first phase an installation of 60 next-generation TetraGraph systems, and annual usage from these monitors are expected to exceed 10,000 disposable sensors at full implementation.

"We are continuing to convert operating room after operating room with our groundbreaking monitoring technology. It's about driving patient safety, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance with neuromuscular guidelines during anesthesia. Ivy League hospitals, located in the Northeastern US, are consistently ranked among the highest-rated medical institutions nationally and globally. This is another prestigious contract for Senzime that demonstrates our industry leadership, confirming that we have solutions that meet the demands of modern anesthesiology," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime

The Senzime TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms at university, veterans', public, and private hospitals worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. By accurately monitoring neuromuscular function in real time, TetraGraph supports individualized dosing of paralytic and reversal agents, helping clinicians to determine when it is safe to intubate patients as well as when to return to spontaneous breathing after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

