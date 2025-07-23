Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
23.07.25 | 09:59
0,553 Euro
+5,13 % +0,027
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5750,60310:48
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 10:38 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime's TetraGraph System Receives Regulatory Approval in Mexico

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime today announced that its TetraGraph system has received approval from the Mexican Secretariat of Health (COFEPRIS), enabling the commericalization of products in the Mexican market.

Mexico is the 12th largest economy in the world and the leading importer of medical products in Latin America. The relevant market consists of nearly 8,000 operating rooms, and the number of surgical procedures involving neuromuscular blocking agents is estimated at 2 to 4 million annually.

In 2024, Senzime partnered with Kezelmedica, a leading importer of anesthesia and patient monitoring equipment in Mexico. Kezelmedica represents several highly reputable European and US medical device companies in the Mexican market.

"The Latin American region is underserved and tends to follow US and European clinical guidelines, presenting clear untapped opportunities for Senzime. I'm pleased to announce that we now have local regulatory approvals in place in the Mexican market, a strong local partner, and our first orders received," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime's TetraGraph System Receives Regulatory Approval in Mexico

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime%e2%80%99s-tetragraph-system-receives-regulatory-approval-in-mexico-1051840

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
