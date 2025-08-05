Senzime Secures TetraGraph Installations Across All Sites of World-Leading US Hospital System

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime today announced another strategic milestone in the U.S., having secured the delivery of its TetraGraph system to all hospital sites within one of the world's top-ranked hospital systems. Following a successful evaluation, the next-generation TetraGraph will be implemented for monitoring both pediatric and adult patients during surgery, including those undergoing robotic procedures. With this latest expansion, total annual patient volumes across the system are expected to reach approximately 15,000.

"Successes like this demonstrate the market's ongoing shift toward full alignment with clinical guidelines, while also establishing strong reference accounts that reinforce the value of our solutions and the unique services we offer to enhance patient safety and standardize neuromuscular monitoring," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "The TetraGraph system is the result of over 40 years of scientific research, refined in collaboration with leading clinicians worldwide. Our monitoring algorithms continuously improve as we gather more data, and no other solution offers the proprietary capabilities we provide to ensure full compliance with clinical standards."

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms at leading hospitals globally. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of recently published U.S. and European guidelines recommending neuromuscular monitoring for all patients receiving paralytic drugs. TetraGraph helps clinicians accurately determine appropriate dosing of neuromuscular blocking agents and their antagonists, while also supporting safe recovery post-surgery.

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

