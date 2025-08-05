Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
05.08.25 | 10:36
0,623 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6030,63711:47
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 11:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Secures TetraGraph Installations Across All Sites of World-Leading US Hospital System

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime today announced another strategic milestone in the U.S., having secured the delivery of its TetraGraph system to all hospital sites within one of the world's top-ranked hospital systems. Following a successful evaluation, the next-generation TetraGraph will be implemented for monitoring both pediatric and adult patients during surgery, including those undergoing robotic procedures. With this latest expansion, total annual patient volumes across the system are expected to reach approximately 15,000.

"Successes like this demonstrate the market's ongoing shift toward full alignment with clinical guidelines, while also establishing strong reference accounts that reinforce the value of our solutions and the unique services we offer to enhance patient safety and standardize neuromuscular monitoring," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "The TetraGraph system is the result of over 40 years of scientific research, refined in collaboration with leading clinicians worldwide. Our monitoring algorithms continuously improve as we gather more data, and no other solution offers the proprietary capabilities we provide to ensure full compliance with clinical standards."

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms at leading hospitals globally. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of recently published U.S. and European guidelines recommending neuromuscular monitoring for all patients receiving paralytic drugs. TetraGraph helps clinicians accurately determine appropriate dosing of neuromuscular blocking agents and their antagonists, while also supporting safe recovery post-surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime Secures TetraGraph Installations Across All Sites of World-Leading US Hospital System

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-secures-tetragraph-installations-across-all-sites-of-world-le-1056567

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.