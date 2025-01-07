CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Orna Therapeutics, through its subsidiary ReNAgade Therapeutics, announced a three-year strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to utilize Orna's proprietary LNP delivery solutions to enhance Vertex's efforts in developing next generation gene editing therapies for patients with Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia.Orna will receive upfront payments of $65 million, including an investment in the form of a convertible note, and is eligible to receive up to $635 million based upon the achievement of specified pre-clinical, research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones related to SCD/TDT products. Also, Orna is eligible to receive up to $365 million in additional option fees and milestones per product for up to ten additional products if Vertex options rights in additional indications. Vertex is funding the three-year research collaboration.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX