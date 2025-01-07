BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH), a life sciences company, announced Tuesday that it has won a second claim of reverse engineering by Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, which may appeal the Court's ruling.The company noted that Miltenyi commercialized antibodies developed based on information obtained by reverse engineering Bio-Techne's proprietary R&D Systems branded NKG2C/CD159c antibodies.In a similar case from 2023, Miltenyi was found to have reversed engineered and commercialized Bio-Techne's proprietary R&D Systems branded TIGIT and CCR-7 antibodies.Bio-Techne noted that it took legal action against Miltenyi in the Cologne Regional Court, Germany, after discovering that the variable regions of Miltenyi's NKG2C/CD159c antibodies were 100% identical to the R&D Systems antibodies.The court found that Miltenyi has been marketing and selling these reverse engineered antibodies. The court also determined that Bio-Techne is entitled to monetary damages related to sales of the reverse engineered antibodies, and reimbursement for Bio-Techne's costs incurred, among others.Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne, said, 'We have spent almost five decades developing our extensive catalogue of solutions that enable the scientific community to discover novel biological insights and develop advanced therapeutics. We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property against Miltenyi and any other potential offenders.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX