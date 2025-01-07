CIS-GovCon by Cognitus is Now an SAP Endorsed App as Part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio

Cognitus' Industry Solution for Government Contractors (CIS-GovCon) helps empower highly regulated businesses to drive end-to-end compliance, secure data, and drive sustainable growth.

Cognitus announced today that their Industry Solution for Government Contractors (CIS-GovCon) is now an SAP endorsed app available for online purchase on the SAP® Store site as part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for regulated industries.

"In a highly regulated environment, government contractors need to meet stringent compliance requirements and always be audit-ready to maintain smooth operations," said Nitin Khanna, Managing Director of Regulated Industries, Cognitus. "With CIS-GovCon, we are helping diverse industries meet global industry standards, secure mission-critical data, quickly adapt to an evolving compliance landscape, and scale with confidence."

CIS-GovCon has been implemented by some of the world's leading government contractors to support end-to-end government billing, streamline government property, optimize aftermarket services, and robust contract lifecycle management with a ready-to-deploy solution. Some of the key benefits include:

End-to-End Compliance: Help maintain end-to-end compliance with DCAA, DCMA, FAR, DFARS, and CAS with regular updates across multiple projects.

Enhanced Security: The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA to help improve security across contract management, subscription-based sales, project accounting, subcontractor management, and time and expense management.

Accelerated Deployment: Leverage pre-configured processes aligned with industry best practices for quick time-to-value and deployment with existing and new systems.

Improved Visibility: Gain real-time insights and detailed project analysis with interactive dashboards and reports by segmenting data according to organization, project type, profit by project, and project manager.

Continuous Innovation: The solution scales as your business grows globally to offer robust compliance features to help your business quickly adapt to market changes and gain a competitive edge.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP's intelligent suite. Cognitus is co-innovating with SAP to create offerings that meet specific requirements of regulated industries to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at the SAP Store.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmark results. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"The CIS-GovCon solution developed by Cognitus complements our portfolio and helps enable robust compliance for our customers," said Sayan Bose, Global Head of Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense Industries at SAP. "This is a prime example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Cognitus to create innovative cloud solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

