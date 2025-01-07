ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, BAE Systems plc's (BA.L) subsidiary Bohemia Interactive Simulations, a provider of advanced simulation and training software solutions, and Germany-based Rheinmetall AG have entered into a partnership to develop innovative simulation solutions for modern combat training.Under the collaboration, VBS4 and Blue IG products of BAE's subsidiary will be integrated to the 'Heavy Infantry Weapons Carrier' project, allowing Rheinmetall to develop simulators for various military vehicles to train the German Army's Medium Forces.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,151 pence, up 0.52 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX