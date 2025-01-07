Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Amanda Henkel

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its industrial recruiting capabilities with the addition of Amanda Henkel as a partner in the firm's Industrial, Financial Officers, and CHRO & Human Capital practices.

Amanda Henkel, Caldwell's newest member of the Industrial and Financial Officers practices.

"Amanda brings a 25-year successful track record of placing executives at the highest levels in the industrial sector, with particular expertise in manufacturing and mobility" said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "She is known for building lasting client relationships by helping organizations strengthen their teams and for her strong commitment to continuous improvement. Through diverse industry experience, Amanda understands how to align organizations with talent to drive change and create bridges between culture and performance. She's a phenomenal addition to the Industrial Practice in particular and the Caldwell team as a whole."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Ms. Henkel spent 15 years at two of the world's largest executive search firms. Earlier, she was a key member of a specialized team at Danaher Corporation, a Fortune 200 company recognized for operating excellence, financial discipline, and growth. At Danaher, she played a pivotal role in developing and shaping executive search capabilities, advising leaders on talent acquisition strategies, and successfully executing senior-level search projects to attract top-tier talent across multiple operating companies. She incorporates the discipline and rigor of the Danaher Business System (DBS) into her approach to talent assessment and client service.

Early in her career, Ms. Henkel served in recruiting leadership roles within A.T. Kearney in both management consulting and executive search. She began her recruiting career as an assistant director at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Ms. Henkel holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University.

"We are consistently enhancing our team with top-tier, content-focused partners who bolster our expertise and broaden our market reach, enabling us to serve our clients more effectively," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Amanda's deep expertise in placing senior leaders for clients ranging from large-cap public companies to mid-cap private and private equity-backed enterprises is very accretive to us, and we are excited to provide our clients with an even more comprehensive and cohesive solution."

