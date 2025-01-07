Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company"), an award-winning bakery brand, is excited to announce the launch of its Partnership Program, an innovative partnership vehicle designed to fuel Purebread's North American expansion. This unique program allows select partners to fund individual bakery locations, providing critical growth capital while Purebread maintains operational control to ensure brand quality and consistency.

Strategic Expansion with Partner Support

With a longstanding history of profitability and a loyal customer base, Purebread has grown to eight locations in British Columbia and is now ready to extend its reach across Canada. The Partnership Program offers a strategic opportunity for growth by enabling new locations to be opened swiftly while safeguarding Purebread's financial health.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Program include:

Accelerated Growth: Partnerships allow for a faster expansion without impacting Purebread's balance sheet.

Operational Control: Purebread manages all daily operations, preserving its high standards for product quality and customer service.

Risk Mitigation: Reduces Purebread's risk as it enters new markets.

Shared Profits: Income-focused partners benefit long-term from a profit share as Purebread broadens its market presence and revenue base.

Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread, commented, "The Partnership Program is an exciting and transformative strategy for Purebread to grow rapidly alongside trusted partners who share our passion. This model allows us to expand efficiently while protecting what makes Purebread unique. We look forward to building our future with partners aligned with our values."

Learn More About the Breadwinner Program

Potential partners who are passionate about the brand and seeking a hands-off, long-term partnership opportunity can visit the company website to learn more https://purebreadbrands.com/breadwinner-partnerships

Purebread Brands Inc. Provides Management Updates

Further to the announcement above, the company also announces changes to its management team. Effective December 31, 2024, Michael Yam, Chief Financial Officer, and Bernadette D'Silva, Corporate Secretary, have stepped down from their roles.

"On behalf of Purebread, I want to extend my gratitude to Michael and Bernadette for their invaluable contributions to the Company," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread. "Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the Company's growth."

The Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Barnes, CEO, to assume the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company undertakes a search for a permanent CFO. Andrew Barnes stated, "We are grateful for Michael's contributions to the Company, particularly his leadership during the Company's acquisition of Purebread Bakery in September 2023, and its subsequent integration. On behalf of the Company, we wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Purebread is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

