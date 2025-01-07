PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Paramount Global (PARA), Tuesday announced the renewal of distribution deals with Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), allowing to deliver its portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports brands across Xfinity platforms. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.The entertainment giant expects the multi-year deal to ensure that its popular brands and premium programming reaches its customers.In the pre-market hours, Paramount's stock is trading at $10.98, up 0.40 percent, and Comcast's stock is trading at $37.46, down 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX