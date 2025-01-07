Stonebranch strengthens its partnership with SAP through a certified integration for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, empowering enterprise automation across hybrid IT environments.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that its Universal Connector for SAP has achieved SAP certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The integration helps organizations to centrally orchestrate automated workloads across all SAP applications and beyond.

"Our longstanding partnership with SAP reflects our commitment to empowering enterprises with sophisticated automation solutions," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "This certification for SAP RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud further strengthens our ability to support hybrid IT environments by offering centralized automation and unparalleled observability for mission-critical operations."

Available on the SAP Store, the Universal Connector for SAP is a feature-rich direct integration between Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) and SAP RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. This certification builds upon Stonebranch's numerous existing SAP automation integrations, including its previously certified integration for SAP S/4HANA. By leveraging these integrations, organizations can:

Reduce complexity and achieve end-to-end visibility of SAP S/4HANA Cloud workloads and non-SAP workloads.

Centrally automate on-premises, cloud, and containerized systems.

Gain actionable insights through system-wide business intelligence, analytics, and observability.

Seamlessly transfer data between SAP application servers, non-SAP servers, and cloud platforms.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Stonebranch UAC v7.7 integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using UAC, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com