WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On December 31, 2024, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

20,470 Wavestone shares.

€569,583.75 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

18,399 Wavestone shares.

€662,641.33 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares.

€88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the second half of 2024:

Shares Trade capital Transactions Purchases 32,545 €1,647,573.94 523 Sales 30,474 €1,554,516.36 482

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2024

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros TOTAL 523 32,545 1,647,573.94 TOTAL 482 30,474 1,554,516.36 07/02/2024 5 350 18,977 07/01/2024 15 750 40,115.03 07/04/2024 1 70 3,899 07/02/2024 3 300 16,370.01 07/05/2024 1 50 2,860 07/03/2024 5 390 21,518.02 07/08/2024 5 390 22,195.99 07/04/2024 4 320 18,128 07/09/2024 1 70 4,011 07/05/2024 4 320 18,360 07/10/2024 3 210 11,984.01 07/08/2024 1 60 3,468 07/11/2024 2 140 7,994 07/09/2024 4 310 17,879.99 07/12/2024 8 451 25,852.72 07/10/2024 2 62 3,565.6 07/15/2024 5 380 21,464 07/11/2024 4 280 16,261 07/16/2024 10 804 44,616.37 07/12/2024 2 2 117.4 07/17/2024 1 80 4,464 07/16/2024 2 160 8,912 07/18/2024 1 4 226.4 07/17/2024 5 373 21,138.21 07/19/2024 5 400 22,912 07/18/2024 7 560 32,287.98 07/23/2024 7 481 27,225.32 07/19/2024 2 160 9,232 07/24/2024 8 598 33,573.22 07/22/2024 6 480 27,648 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 07/25/2024 27 2160 117,807.91 07/23/2024 3 111 6,388.31 07/29/2024 4 180 9,716.99 07/24/2024 5 364 20,602.4 07/30/2024 4 280 14,854 07/26/2024 4 386 20,925.6 08/01/2024 7 560 29,607.98 07/29/2024 2 200 10,920 08/02/2024 9 720 37,264.03 07/30/2024 7 542 29,204.69 08/05/2024 5 400 20,224 07/31/2024 6 480 25,536 08/06/2024 9 750 38,271 08/01/2024 1 80 4,312 08/07/2024 1 1 52.1 08/02/2024 4 303 15,877.2 08/08/2024 8 660 34,017.98 08/05/2024 5 500 25,540 08/09/2024 2 160 8,240 08/06/2024 3 240 12,360 08/12/2024 5 400 20,513 08/07/2024 9 718 37,350.43 08/14/2024 1 80 4,144 08/09/2024 3 240 12,408 08/16/2024 4 320 16,752 08/12/2024 1 6 312.6 08/20/2024 4 200 10,365 08/13/2024 6 600 30,840 08/21/2024 1 1 51.6 08/14/2024 2 160 8,320 08/22/2024 1 50 2,610 08/15/2024 4 320 16,720 08/23/2024 1 50 2,600 08/16/2024 3 240 12,720 08/26/2024 2 100 5,245 08/19/2024 2 200 10,490 08/27/2024 7 550 30,774.98 08/20/2024 1 2 105.4 08/28/2024 4 200 11,070 08/21/2024 4 301 15,651.61 08/29/2024 2 51 2,846.1 08/23/2024 2 101 5,302.8 08/30/2024 1 3 168.3 08/26/2024 17 1427 78,672.37 09/02/2024 7 450 25,205 08/27/2024 4 250 14,203 09/03/2024 9 538 29,309.59 08/28/2024 3 300 16,770 09/04/2024 4 200 10,680 08/29/2024 4 227 12,754.61 09/05/2024 2 78 4,133.2 08/30/2024 6 510 29,104.99 09/06/2024 1 50 2,665 09/02/2024 2 110 6,344 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 09/09/2024 3 150 8,070 09/03/2024 1 50 2,780 09/11/2024 4 200 10,880 09/04/2024 2 200 10,710 09/12/2024 3 109 5,940.5 09/05/2024 3 180 9,666 09/13/2024 5 260 14,287 09/06/2024 6 300 16,220.01 09/16/2024 2 100 5,445 09/09/2024 3 190 10,350.99 09/17/2024 6 275 14,762.5 09/10/2024 5 250 13,685 09/18/2024 8 450 23,355 09/11/2024 1 60 3,324 09/19/2024 1 50 2,585 09/12/2024 3 150 8,270 09/20/2024 1 50 2,650 09/13/2024 5 250 13,865 09/25/2024 3 101 5,458.6 09/16/2024 1 50 2,740 09/26/2024 1 50 2,695 09/17/2024 1 1 54.8 09/27/2024 3 74 4,122.2 09/19/2024 9 450 23,705.01 09/30/2024 3 150 8,365.01 09/20/2024 3 150 8,085 10/01/2024 1 30 1,665 09/23/2024 4 200 10,815 10/02/2024 3 110 6,111 09/24/2024 2 100 5,415 10/03/2024 3 200 11,045 09/25/2024 1 1 54.8 10/04/2024 1 21 1,150.8 09/26/2024 6 264 14,436.21 10/07/2024 1 50 2,750 09/27/2024 2 100 5,605 10/08/2024 2 100 5,465 09/30/2024 2 100 5,615 10/09/2024 1 4 222 10/01/2024 3 180 10,098 10/10/2024 3 161 8,984.11 10/02/2024 2 100 5,600 10/11/2024 1 80 4,504 10/03/2024 1 50 2,790 10/14/2024 2 100 5,626.4 10/04/2024 2 100 5,555 10/15/2024 4 200 11,105 10/07/2024 2 100 5,565 10/16/2024 3 110 6,038 10/08/2024 3 150 8,265 10/17/2024 2 51 2,810.4 10/09/2024 3 240 13,416 10/21/2024 8 400 22,350 10/10/2024 4 241 13,568.3 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 10/22/2024 2 100 5,580 10/11/2024 2 160 9,072 10/23/2024 4 151 8,395 10/14/2024 1 50 2,830 10/24/2024 2 51 2,820 10/16/2024 4 200 11,095 10/25/2024 3 150 8,205 10/17/2024 4 151 8,410.4 10/28/2024 5 250 13,525 10/18/2024 4 200 11,295 10/29/2024 4 320 17,280 10/21/2024 3 150 8,565 10/30/2024 17 1281 67,316.04 10/22/2024 4 155 8,693 10/31/2024 38 3400 165,795.9 10/23/2024 3 150 8,430 11/01/2024 4 233 11,205.69 10/24/2024 3 120 6,663 11/05/2024 6 253 11,996 10/25/2024 3 150 8,280 11/06/2024 6 300 14,049.99 10/28/2024 2 100 5,515 11/07/2024 1 50 2,340 10/29/2024 4 320 17,392 11/08/2024 10 305 14,383.25 10/30/2024 2 136 7,192.01 11/11/2024 7 534 24,713.31 10/31/2024 1 100 4,920 11/12/2024 5 240 11,068.99 11/01/2024 4 202 9,853.6 11/13/2024 5 230 10,603.99 11/04/2024 3 180 8,744.99 11/14/2024 1 50 2,327.5 11/06/2024 3 150 7,195.01 11/15/2024 5 250 11,420 11/07/2024 7 350 16,395.02 11/18/2024 3 150 6,725 11/08/2024 5 230 10901,01 11/19/2024 4 200 9,000 11/11/2024 4 320 15,048 11/20/2024 2 100 4,495 11/12/2024 5 300 13,959.99 11/25/2024 2 100 4,630 11/13/2024 1 70 3,255 11/26/2024 9 391 17,919.61 11/14/2024 11 730 34,032.97 11/27/2024 2 100 4,545 11/15/2024 1 70 3,234 11/28/2024 1 1 46 11/18/2024 6 564 25,371.09 11/29/2024 13 1040 48,124.02 11/19/2024 4 200 9,095 12/02/2024 14 800 34,950 11/20/2024 5 211 9,576.11 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 12/03/2024 5 250 10,620 11/21/2024 3 54 2,436.3 12/04/2024 4 200 8,842.5 11/22/2024 5 250 11,557.5 12/05/2024 21 1500 62,085 11/25/2024 5 250 11,652.5 12/06/2024 6 270 10,820.01 11/26/2024 4 210 9,727.49 12/09/2024 1 50 2,055 11/27/2024 4 228 10,505.99 12/10/2024 1 50 2,110 11/28/2024 4 200 9,410 12/11/2024 1 50 2,150 11/29/2024 3 240 11,251.99 12/12/2024 2 100 4,360 12/03/2024 10 540 23,474.99 12/13/2024 4 165 7,087.49 12/04/2024 8 371 16,605 12/16/2024 9 600 24,760.02 12/05/2024 11 740 31,010 12/17/2024 1 50 2,025 12/06/2024 7 390 15,826.01 12/18/2024 5 240 9,838.01 12/09/2024 8 450 18,705.51 12/19/2024 3 150 5,995.01 12/10/2024 4 200 8,590 12/20/2024 3 110 4,289 12/11/2024 2 100 4,332.5 12/23/2024 3 240 9,504 12/12/2024 5 240 10,608 12/27/2024 2 53 2,235.7 12/13/2024 1 60 2,628 12/30/2024 4 131 5,450.6 12/16/2024 2 140 5,824 12/17/2024 8 460 19,013 12/20/2024 7 470 18,575.01 12/23/2024 5 400 16,160 12/24/2024 3 240 9,900 12/27/2024 7 390 16,548.01 12/30/2024 3 180 7,547.99 12/31/2024 5 300 12,621

