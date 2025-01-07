Anzeige
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
07.01.25
13:07 Uhr
43,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,65043,70019:49
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2025 18:23 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

Finanznachrichten News

On December 31, 2024, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 20,470 Wavestone shares.
  • €569,583.75 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 18,399 Wavestone shares.
  • €662,641.33 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares.
  • €88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the second half of 2024:

SharesTrade capitalTransactions
Purchases32,545€1,647,573.94523
Sales30,474€1,554,516.36482

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2024

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
TOTAL52332,5451,647,573.94 TOTAL48230,4741,554,516.36
07/02/2024535018,977 07/01/20241575040,115.03
07/04/20241703,899 07/02/2024330016,370.01
07/05/20241502,860 07/03/2024539021,518.02
07/08/2024539022,195.99 07/04/2024432018,128
07/09/20241704,011 07/05/2024432018,360
07/10/2024321011,984.01 07/08/20241603,468
07/11/202421407,994 07/09/2024431017,879.99
07/12/2024845125,852.72 07/10/20242623,565.6
07/15/2024538021,464 07/11/2024428016,261
07/16/20241080444,616.37 07/12/202422117.4
07/17/20241804,464 07/16/202421608,912
07/18/202414226.4 07/17/2024537321,138.21
07/19/2024540022,912 07/18/2024756032,287.98
07/23/2024748127,225.32 07/19/202421609,232
07/24/2024859833,573.22 07/22/2024648027,648
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
07/25/2024272160117,807.91 07/23/202431116,388.31
07/29/202441809,716.99 07/24/2024536420,602.4
07/30/2024428014,854 07/26/2024438620,925.6
08/01/2024756029,607.98 07/29/2024220010,920
08/02/2024972037,264.03 07/30/2024754229,204.69
08/05/2024540020,224 07/31/2024648025,536
08/06/2024975038,271 08/01/20241804,312
08/07/20241152.1 08/02/2024430315,877.2
08/08/2024866034,017.98 08/05/2024550025,540
08/09/202421608,240 08/06/2024324012,360
08/12/2024540020,513 08/07/2024971837,350.43
08/14/20241804,144 08/09/2024324012,408
08/16/2024432016,752 08/12/202416312.6
08/20/2024420010,365 08/13/2024660030,840
08/21/20241151.6 08/14/202421608,320
08/22/20241502,610 08/15/2024432016,720
08/23/20241502,600 08/16/2024324012,720
08/26/202421005,245 08/19/2024220010,490
08/27/2024755030,774.98 08/20/202412105.4
08/28/2024420011,070 08/21/2024430115,651.61
08/29/20242512,846.1 08/23/202421015,302.8
08/30/202413168.3 08/26/202417142778,672.37
09/02/2024745025,205 08/27/2024425014,203
09/03/2024953829,309.59 08/28/2024330016,770
09/04/2024420010,680 08/29/2024422712,754.61
09/05/20242784,133.2 08/30/2024651029,104.99
09/06/20241502,665 09/02/202421106,344
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
09/09/202431508,070 09/03/20241502,780
09/11/2024420010,880 09/04/2024220010,710
09/12/202431095,940.5 09/05/202431809,666
09/13/2024526014,287 09/06/2024630016,220.01
09/16/202421005,445 09/09/2024319010,350.99
09/17/2024627514,762.5 09/10/2024525013,685
09/18/2024845023,355 09/11/20241603,324
09/19/20241502,585 09/12/202431508,270
09/20/20241502,650 09/13/2024525013,865
09/25/202431015,458.6 09/16/20241502,740
09/26/20241502,695 09/17/20241154.8
09/27/20243744,122.2 09/19/2024945023,705.01
09/30/202431508,365.01 09/20/202431508,085
10/01/20241301,665 09/23/2024420010,815
10/02/202431106,111 09/24/202421005,415
10/03/2024320011,045 09/25/20241154.8
10/04/20241211,150.8 09/26/2024626414,436.21
10/07/20241502,750 09/27/202421005,605
10/08/202421005,465 09/30/202421005,615
10/09/202414222 10/01/2024318010,098
10/10/202431618,984.11 10/02/202421005,600
10/11/20241804,504 10/03/20241502,790
10/14/202421005,626.4 10/04/202421005,555
10/15/2024420011,105 10/07/202421005,565
10/16/202431106,038 10/08/202431508,265
10/17/20242512,810.4 10/09/2024324013,416
10/21/2024840022,350 10/10/2024424113,568.3
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
10/22/202421005,580 10/11/202421609,072
10/23/202441518,395 10/14/20241502,830
10/24/20242512,820 10/16/2024420011,095
10/25/202431508,205 10/17/202441518,410.4
10/28/2024525013,525 10/18/2024420011,295
10/29/2024432017,280 10/21/202431508,565
10/30/202417128167,316.04 10/22/202441558,693
10/31/2024383400165,795.9 10/23/202431508,430
11/01/2024423311,205.69 10/24/202431206,663
11/05/2024625311,996 10/25/202431508,280
11/06/2024630014,049.99 10/28/202421005,515
11/07/20241502,340 10/29/2024432017,392
11/08/20241030514,383.25 10/30/202421367,192.01
11/11/2024753424,713.31 10/31/202411004,920
11/12/2024524011,068.99 11/01/202442029,853.6
11/13/2024523010,603.99 11/04/202431808,744.99
11/14/20241502,327.5 11/06/202431507,195.01
11/15/2024525011,420 11/07/2024735016,395.02
11/18/202431506,725 11/08/2024523010901,01
11/19/202442009,000 11/11/2024432015,048
11/20/202421004,495 11/12/2024530013,959.99
11/25/202421004,630 11/13/20241703,255
11/26/2024939117,919.61 11/14/20241173034,032.97
11/27/202421004,545 11/15/20241703,234
11/28/20241146 11/18/2024656425,371.09
11/29/202413104048,124.02 11/19/202442009,095
12/02/20241480034,950 11/20/202452119,576.11
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
12/03/2024525010,620 11/21/20243542,436.3
12/04/202442008,842.5 11/22/2024525011,557.5
12/05/202421150062,085 11/25/2024525011,652.5
12/06/2024627010,820.01 11/26/202442109,727.49
12/09/20241502,055 11/27/2024422810,505.99
12/10/20241502,110 11/28/202442009,410
12/11/20241502,150 11/29/2024324011,251.99
12/12/202421004,360 12/03/20241054023,474.99
12/13/202441657,087.49 12/04/2024837116,605
12/16/2024960024,760.02 12/05/20241174031,010
12/17/20241502,025 12/06/2024739015,826.01
12/18/202452409,838.01 12/09/2024845018,705.51
12/19/202431505,995.01 12/10/202442008,590
12/20/202431104,289 12/11/202421004,332.5
12/23/202432409,504 12/12/2024524010,608
12/27/20242532,235.7 12/13/20241602,628
12/30/202441315,450.6 12/16/202421405,824
12/17/2024846019,013
12/20/2024747018,575.01
12/23/2024540016,160
12/24/202432409,900
12/27/2024739016,548.01
12/30/202431807,547.99
12/31/2024530012,621

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG9wYZpoaJmUypqclJxrb2SUa2eSyGecaGadxWVrmMyamW5pnJlol5mWZnFqmWhu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89438-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_070125-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
