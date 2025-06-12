WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of May 31, 2025, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,207,570 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

